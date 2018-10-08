Commission

Rachel Whiteread

US Embassy, London

Rachel Whiteread’s monumental, site-specific work for the new US Embassy in London, US Embassy (Flat pack house) (2013–15), will be unveiled January 16, 2018. Whiteread has cast the interior of an average suburban American house, the type that may have been purchased from a catalogue in the 1950s, in concrete, lifting the details and surfaces of the structure. Each section is unique and mounted on the walls of the lobby, greeting embassy visitors as they enter through the consular court. The project was curated by Virginia Shore, deputy director and chief curator for Art in Embassies in Washington, DC.