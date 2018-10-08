Public Installation
Rachel Whiteread
Nissen Hut
Opening Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Dalby Forest, Yorkshire, England
www.forestryengland.uk
This sculpture by Rachel Whiteread is a concrete cast of a Nissen hut—a military structure invented during World War I—set in the middle of Dalby Forest in Yorkshire, England. Co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW and the Forestry Commission, the sculpture is part of a series of events marking the centenary of the end of World War I.
#RachelWhiteread
Related News
Commission
Rachel Whiteread
US Embassy, London
uk.usembassy.gov
Rachel Whiteread’s monumental, site-specific work for the new US Embassy in London, US Embassy (Flat pack house) (2013–15), will be unveiled January 16, 2018. Whiteread has cast the interior of an average suburban American house, the type that may have been purchased from a catalogue in the 1950s, in concrete, lifting the details and surfaces of the structure. Each section is unique and mounted on the walls of the lobby, greeting embassy visitors as they enter through the consular court. The project was curated by Virginia Shore, deputy director and chief curator for Art in Embassies in Washington, DC.
Rachel Whiteread, US Embassy (Flat pack house), 2013–15 (detail) © Rachel Whiteread. Photo: Mike Bruce
Visit
Rachel Whiteread
Art Handler’s Tour
September 22, 2017, 6:30–8:30pm
Tate Britain, London
www.tate.org.uk
An exclusive chance to learn about the technical and behind-the-scenes aspects of installing the Rachel Whiteread exhibition. This is a one hour tour led by Mikei Hall, Senior Art Handling Technician with time for a private view following the tour. To attend the event, purchase tickets at www.tate.org.uk.
Rachel Whiteread, Stairs, 2001 © Rachel Whiteread
Permanent Collection
Rachel Whiteread
March 25, 2017
V&A Museum of Childhood, London
www.vam.ac.uk/moc
Rachel Whiteread’s celebrated artwork Place (Village) (2006–08) is now on permanent display. This sculptural work features a “community” of some 150 vintage dollhouses, which Whiteread collected over a span of twenty years. The large-scale artwork is in a variety of architectural styles; the average height of each “dwelling” is roughly three feet. The houses are lit from within, but deserted.
Photo: Stephen White